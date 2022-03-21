Advertisement

Proposed adventure park won't be built in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A new adventure park will not be coming to Port St. Lucie.

Instead, the city is looking to build those amenities at other parks already in the planning stages.

At Monday's special city council meeting, Mayor Shannon Martin said she was opposed to using the proposed site off Crosstown Parkway and Cameo Boulevard near Florida's Turnpike.

Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin shares her thoughts about the future use of the land.
Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin shares her thoughts about the future use of the land.

The mayor said the city needs to preserve that land for future public works use.

"If we're building parks already, and we have them either going under construction or under design, why not incorporate those amenities that our residents are looking for into parks that are actually going to be coming out of the ground in the next year or two?" Martin asked.

The mayor said things like a skate park or a BMX track could be put in the two regional parks in the Torino and Tradition neighborhoods that are now in the works.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Girl killed, boy injured in mobile home park double shooting
2 Delray Beach men killed in helicopter crash in Loxahatchee
Florida's governor approves $800 million to increase teacher pay
Man fatally strikes woman while parking his car in Boynton Beach
Sustainable art sculpture unveiled in Boca Raton

Latest News

'Polka King' returns home after aiding Ukrainian refugees
Experts say the biggest thing holding most people back from buying a home is the down...
Faked Out: Con artists copycatting social media profiles lure family and friends into scams
Fire damage forces relocation of Boynton Beach polling place
'Russian Oligarch Jets' Twitter account spots plane at PBIA