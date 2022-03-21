'Russian Oligarch Jets' Twitter account spots plane at PBIA

Since the invasion of Ukraine, much scrutiny has been placed on Russian oligarchs and their worldwide travels on multi-million dollar yachts and private jets.

The oligarchs are deeply aligned with the Kremlin and President Vladimir Putin, making their business dealings and travel of much interest.

The White House announced earlier this month that the U.S. was imposing new sanctions targeting Russian oligarchs.

U.S. officials said these Russian elites who support Putin "sit atop Russia's largest companies and are responsible for providing the resources necessary to support Putin's invasion of Ukraine."

A Twitter account called "Russian Oligarchs Jets" shows that businessman Leonard Blavatnik's private jet flew from London to Palm Beach International Airport on Saturday.

Leonard Blavatnik's Jet N737LE Landed in West Palm Beach, Florida, US. pic.twitter.com/pSobENcG7m — Russian Oligarch Jets (@RUOligarchJets) March 19, 2022

The Twitter feed that tracks oligarchs' jets is run by 19-year-old University of Central Florida student Jack Sweeney, who gained fame earlier this year for tracking SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk's private jet.

Blavatnik was born in Ukraine when it was still part of the Soviet Union and is reported to be one of the wealthiest people on the planet.

The latest figures from Bloomberg's Billionaires Index list him as the 33rd richest person in the world with an estimated net worth of 38.4 billion.

Blavatnik holds dual citizenship in the United States and the United Kingdom, making his money as an industrial magnate following decades of Russian business deals, according to a report from Politico.

He has been known to keep the Kremlin at a distance and has tried to shun the oligarch label, donating to both Republican and Democratic parties in the U.S.

Dr. Robert Rabil at Florida Atlantic University said modern-day oligarchs gained wealth after the fall of the Soviet Union by taking over government-controlled industries.

"When it to comes to Russia, (oligarch) means those who have a lot of power and associated with the government of Russia," Rabil said.

Rabil said to be careful and not label every rich Russian as an oligarch.

"Here you probably have a good number of them who made their wealth legally," Rabil said. "Mainly my point is I don't lump every single Russian who is wealthy with oligarch."

An Access Industries spokesman for Blavatnik released the following statement Monday and vehemently denied that he is an oligarch:

"He is not Russian (he is an American citizen who was born in Ukraine) and he is not an oligarch (a seriously laden, authoritative term in today's war-time environment, and no court, law enforcement, regulatory agency or government has ever deemed him that.)



As Access has stated previously, Mr. Blavatnik an American citizen, and has been for almost 40 years, who was born in Ukraine. He has no involvement in Russian politics or in the Russian government. He is not now and never has been on any U.S., UK or EU list of sanctioned individuals or those facing economic sanctions. No U.S., UK or EU court, law enforcement, regulatory agency or government has ever declared him that. There is no basis in fact or authoritative sourcing for using that descriptor for him. Access Industries, his New York-based company, strictly complies with all U.S., UK and EU laws, rules and regulations."

