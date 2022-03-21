Advertisement

Russian oligarch's jet lands in Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Since the invasion of Ukraine, much scrutiny has been placed on Russian oligarchs and their worldwide travels on multi-million dollar yachts and private jets.

The oligarchs are deeply aligned with the Kremlin and President Vladimir Putin, making their business dealings and travel of much interest.

The White House announced earlier this month that the U.S. was imposing new sanctions targeting Russian oligarchs.

RELATED: Who are the Russian oligarchs? And are they starting to turn on Putin?

U.S. officials said these Russian elites who support Putin "sit atop Russia's largest companies and are responsible for providing the resources necessary to support Putin's invasion of Ukraine."

One of these Russian billionaires could have ties to South Florida.

A Twitter account called "Russian Oligarchs Jets" shows that businessman Leonard Blavatnik's private jet flew from London to Palm Beach International Airport on Saturday.

The Twitter feed that tracks the oligarchs' jets is run by 19-year-old University of Central Florida student Jack Sweeney, who gained fame earlier this year for tracking SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk's private jet.

Blavatnik was born in Ukraine when it was still part of the Soviet Union and is reported to be one of the wealthiest people on the planet.

The latest figures from Bloomberg's Billionaires Index list him as the 33rd richest person in the world with an estimated net worth of 38.4 billion.

Blavatnik holds dual citizenship in the United States and the United Kingdom, making his money as an industrial magnate following decades of Russian business deals, according to a report from Politico.

He has been known to keep the Kremlin at a distance and has tried to shun the oligarch label, donating to both Republican and Democratic parties in the U.S.

Reporter Matt Sczesny is working on this story and will have more on this story on NewsChannel 5 at 6.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Girl killed, boy injured in mobile home park double shooting
2 Delray Beach men killed in helicopter crash in Loxahatchee
Man fatally strikes woman while parking his car in Boynton Beach
Sustainable art sculpture unveiled in Boca Raton
Florida's governor approves $800 million to increase teacher pay

Latest News

Changes coming to Port St. Lucie trash collection
Ukraine church started by Boca Raton couple now serving as shelter
Ukrainian pianist holds concert to raise money for refugees
Plans for new adventure park move forward in Port St. Lucie