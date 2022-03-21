Russian oligarch's jet lands in Palm Beach County

Since the invasion of Ukraine, much scrutiny has been placed on Russian oligarchs and their worldwide travels on multi-million dollar yachts and private jets.

The oligarchs are deeply aligned with the Kremlin and President Vladimir Putin, making their business dealings and travel of much interest.

The White House announced earlier this month that the U.S. was imposing new sanctions targeting Russian oligarchs.

U.S. officials said these Russian elites who support Putin "sit atop Russia's largest companies and are responsible for providing the resources necessary to support Putin's invasion of Ukraine."

One of these Russian billionaires could have ties to South Florida.

A Twitter account called "Russian Oligarchs Jets" shows that businessman Leonard Blavatnik's private jet flew from London to Palm Beach International Airport on Saturday.

The Twitter feed that tracks the oligarchs' jets is run by 19-year-old University of Central Florida student Jack Sweeney, who gained fame earlier this year for tracking SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk's private jet.

Blavatnik was born in Ukraine when it was still part of the Soviet Union and is reported to be one of the wealthiest people on the planet.

The latest figures from Bloomberg's Billionaires Index list him as the 33rd richest person in the world with an estimated net worth of 38.4 billion.

Blavatnik holds dual citizenship in the United States and the United Kingdom, making his money as an industrial magnate following decades of Russian business deals, according to a report from Politico.

He has been known to keep the Kremlin at a distance and has tried to shun the oligarch label, donating to both Republican and Democratic parties in the U.S.

