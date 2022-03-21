Advertisement

South Florida church sends thousands of diapers to help Ukrainian families

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
With millions of Ukrainian families fleeing their homes in search of safety, many are forced to leave behind everything.

A local church is working to give parents of young children one less thing to worry about.

Christ Fellowship is sending 80,000 to 90,000 diapers directly to Poland Monday. With help from their partners on the ground, Convoy of Hope, leaders at the church say they were able to make it happen in just a few short days.

“What we’re seeing is one of the worst refugee crises in the world, so as the Church, we knew we needed to do something," Becky Kyle, director of Christ Fellowship’s Missions teams said. "While we can’t all be on the ground there, we knew we could make a difference from here. And as these mothers and children seek refuge, our prayer is that through these efforts, we can deliver hope—one diaper at a time."

Within just 24 hours, they say over a thousand boxes came pouring in through on-site drop-offs and delivery through an Amazon Wish List.

Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. to load the diapers onto a truck. The diapers will then be sent to Ukrainian families in Poland.

