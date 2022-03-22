2 killed in Boynton Beach crane collapse

Two people died after a crane collapsed Tuesday morning at a construction site in Boynton Beach, fire rescue officials said.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 a.m. at the Riverwalk Plaza located at the corner of Woolbright Road and Federal Highway.

Asst. Chief Jarvis Prince said the people who died were construction workers.

The names of the victims have not been released.

There is still a heavy police presence at the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

