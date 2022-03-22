4 students hit by car while waiting for school bus
Four Palm Beach County students were taken to nearby hospitals Tuesday morning after authorities said the children were hit by a car while waiting for their school bus.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the wreck happened just before 7 a.m. at Crestwood Boulevard South and Cypress Lake Avenue in Royal Palm Beach.
The sheriff's office said the driver of a vehicle traveling north on Crestwood Boulevard South lost control, drove onto a sidewalk, and struck four students.
The children were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the SUV badly damaged with its windshield smashed, front bumper crunched in, and airbags deployed, as well as deep tire marks in the grass.
WATCH CHOPPER VIDEO:
No other details have been released.
Scripps Only Content 2022