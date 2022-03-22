4 students hit by car while waiting for school bus

Four Palm Beach County students were taken to nearby hospitals Tuesday morning after authorities said the children were hit by a car while waiting for their school bus.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the wreck happened just before 7 a.m. at Crestwood Boulevard South and Cypress Lake Avenue in Royal Palm Beach.

The sheriff's office said the driver of a vehicle traveling north on Crestwood Boulevard South lost control, drove onto a sidewalk, and struck four students.

The children were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the SUV badly damaged with its windshield smashed, front bumper crunched in, and airbags deployed, as well as deep tire marks in the grass.

No other details have been released.

Around 7am today, we responded to a vehicle VS pedestrians crash on Crestwood Blvd &Cypress Lake Dr, RPB. We learned a vehicle driving North on Crestwood Blvd lost control, drove up on a sidewalk & struck four students waiting for a school bus. The kids were taken to the hospital pic.twitter.com/e6RRHWIZBj — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) March 22, 2022

