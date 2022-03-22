Advertisement

Boca Raton police searching for missing elderly man with Alzheimer's

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Boca Raton police are searching for a missing elderly man they say suffers from Alzheimer's.

Edgar Liboi, 73, was last seen Tuesday at 11 a.m. on foot in the area of Palmetto Park and Powerline roads.

He was last seen wearing a brown hat, blue shirt and black pants.

Police said Liboi is a Spanish speaker.

Anyone who locates Edgar Liboi is asked to call 911.

