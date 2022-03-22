Disney employees to walkout Tuesday against 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Disney workers are expected to walkout Tuesday in protest of the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Some Disney workers are calling on their employer to take a stronger stand against the bill that Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign.

The protest is dubbed the "Disney Do Better Walkout" and it's supported by people at the Compass Community Center, an LGBTQ community center in Lake Worth Beach.

"With as many employees working in the state of Florida for the Disney company, between the cruise ships and the organization, I would venture to say that Disney management is paying attention. Because this is a deeply personal issue, Julie Seaver with the Compass Community Center said.

Earlier this month, the Walt Disney company's CEO Bob Chapek addressed the company's stance on the legislation telling shareholders he and other Disney executives will meet with the governor.

Peter Ricci, Director of Florida Atlantic University and Tourism Management Program, said Disney is the engine that drives tourism to Florida.

"So, I think some groups will cancel their travel to Florida based on the recent legislation in Tallahassee whereas others support us because of it. In the short run, the staged walkout will be very trying for Disney," he said.

The bill bans classroom discussion about "sexual orientation or gender identity" before 4th grade.

DeSantis' office told WPTV in a statement that "the parental rights in education bill have been dishonestly and falsely portrayed by the media and partisan opponents. The bill does not discriminate against any orientation or identity, nor has it chilled anyone's rights."

DeSantis has also been critical of Disney's response calling the corporation "woke".

Disney has been the backbone of a lot of tourism, a lot of the jobs, a lot of the economy of Florida. It's a little surprising to see him come after them so strong and frankly, it seems a bit unnecessary," political expert Brian Crowley said.

Disney's CEO has said the company will donate $5 million to the human rights campaign and other organizations that work to protect LGTBQ+ rights.

Tuesday's walkout is expected to start at 8 a.m.

