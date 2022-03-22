Advertisement

Free gas brings lines of drivers to Wawa in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Free gas brought long lines Tuesday morning to a Wawa gas station in West Palm Beach.

The giveaway was part of a promotion by Payne Chapel AME Church for the first 100 people.

The event began at 10 a.m. at the store located at the corner of Belvedere Road and Australian Avenue.

However, due to high demand the West Palm Beach Police Department tweeted at 10:20 a.m. that the line was being cut off and the promotion was over.

RELATED: Check local gas prices in your area

Video tweeted by police showed cars were backed up on the road in an attempt to enter the gas station.

Pastor Odell Watson said drivers started lining up at 6 a.m. for the giveaway.

"We were able to be a blessing to a hundred vehicles, and we were distributing gas in $20 increments and so we were doing the best we can to be a blessing to everyone available," Watson said.

He said there is a possibility for another free gas giveaway in the future.

