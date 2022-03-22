Man attacked by tiger at Florida animal sanctuary

Authorities in Florida are at the scene of a tiger attack that left one man injured Tuesday afternoon, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred at Wooten's Airboats located at 32300 Tamiami Trail East in Ochopee, in the Everglades area.

Preliminary investigation indicates the tiger was in an enclosure at the location being fed by its caretaker.

A 50-year-old man, another employee of Wooten's who was not authorized to be with the tiger, entered the tiger's enclosure.

According to CCSO, the tiger attacked the man causing injuries to both of his arms.

The man was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies said the tiger’s caretaker was able to safely contain the tiger and was not injured.

Tuesday's incident marks the second tiger attack reported in less than 3 months in Collier County.

In December of 2021, a man was seriously injured after being attacked by a tiger at the Naples Zoo when he entered an unauthorized area near a tiger inside its enclosure.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

