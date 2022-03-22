Advertisement

Martin County woman spring cleaning community

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Plastic litter around the paradise of Martin County is firmly on Stuart resident Rachael Delekta’s radar.

“It’s upsetting. It does make me sad because we are given such a gift to live here,” said Delekta.

It’s just one part of the bigger issue of marine pollution. According to National Geographic, there are more than five trillion pieces of plastic debris in the ocean.

For Rachael Delekta, changing the tide starts at home and places like Bob Graham beach.

Since she’s been collecting and blogging about her experience, she’s picked up more than 2,000 pounds of trash.

“It feels like something I was born to do,” said Delekta.

Her blog, named after famed conservationist and Former President Teddy Roosevelt, started after a cross country trip a few years ago.

“When I came back here,” said Delekta, “I guess I had looked at so much beauty all around the country that I was seeing everything a little more clearly.”

Including the litter problem. She’s now part of the charge to keep the community clean hoping to encourage people to only leave footprints rather than trash on their next trip to the beach. Friends of Delekta, like Beth Guild, said they’re grateful.

“(We can) follow her lead. Be more like her and the world would be a much better place,” said Guild.

Martin County leaders have taken steps to try and make dents in the problem. Delekta said she appreciates the effort.

“We only are given one earth and we have to protect and keep it as close to its natural state as we can.”

One woman picking up what you’re putting down, in hopes of a better tomorrow.

