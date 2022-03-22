Advertisement

Moving company teaches PAL youth volunteers how to play golf

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Golf is widely known as a sport that is enjoyed and passed down throughout generations. Now, a group of teens are honing their skills by being coached by mentors in West Palm Peach.

At the Drive Shack in West Palm Beach, city youth are learning the ultimate generational sport— golf.

Azaria Hammond is among the group participating Monday afternoon.

“It gives a chance for kids to try some new things, get out of the house and meet new people,” said Hammond.

Volunteers from Safebound Moving & Storage taught the kids how to tee.

“it’s fun so far,” said Brintin Williams.

Brittany Perdigon, executive director for the West Palm Beach Police Athletic League says programs like this one are critical in the community.

“A lot of these kids are considered at risk, you know that are part of our programs,” she said. “It very much is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

This golf outing is just one of the many programs PAL offers, hoping to steer youth from wrongdoing, while bridging the gap between the community and the badge.

“They’re part of our community and they are the future of our community and having these relationships are very important,” said West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderly. “You know where an area draws a lot of attention from our high crime neighborhood and we’re trying to make a difference in those areas.”

“We really want to humanize the badge and show these kids that, they don’t just show up when negative happens, they show up when the good happens as well too,” said Perdigon.

The youth group will be volunteering at the upcoming Golfing for PAL tournament on April 1.

