Precautionary boil water notice issued for some residents in Riviera Beach

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for part of Riviera Beach beginning Monday.

The notice is in effect for 901, 931, and 941 West 37th Street.

All water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes must be boiled for at least one minute or, as an alternative, bottled water may be used.

The boil water order usually remains in effect for at least 72 hours, however, the time period is subjected to change.

A cancellation advisory notice will be issued once a certified laboratory determines the water is safe to drink.

For more information call 561-845-4185 or 845-4187 or visit the city's website.

