St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office releases new details in human remains found at Hungryland Wildlife Preserve

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office has released new details in a two-county investigation surrounding the discovery of human remains in Martin County earlier this month.

St. Lucie County Chief Deputy Brian Hester said the victim, 43 year-old Dustin Davis Mills, was dismembered before his body was discovered in the Hungryland Wildlife Preserve.

Hester also confirmed that Mills lived at this home off Jettie Terrace, which was the subject of a search warrant last week.

The Chief Deputy added residents in that neighborhood are safe.

“We don’t feel like there is any danger to the general public," said Hester. "We feel like this was a targeted incident to Mr. Mills for whatever reason or whatever motive, but it was targeted.”

Investigators were led to the home on Jettie Terrace after executing a separate search warrant a week ago at another home off Del Rio Boulevard.

Two men were arrested at that second house on drug charges.

The Sheriff’s Office says more arrests are expected in the case, and are asking anyone with information on the victim’s whereabouts before the crime, to please contact them.

