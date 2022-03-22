Advertisement

St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office releases new details in human remains found at Hungryland Wildlife Preserve

Dustin Mills, 43, dismembered before body discovered
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office has released new details in a two-county investigation surrounding the discovery of human remains in Martin County earlier this month.

St. Lucie County Chief Deputy Brian Hester said the victim, 43 year-old Dustin Davis Mills, was dismembered before his body was discovered in the Hungryland Wildlife Preserve.

Hester also confirmed that Mills lived at this home off Jettie Terrace, which was the subject of a search warrant last week.

The Chief Deputy added residents in that neighborhood are safe.

RELATED: Martin County Sheriff's Office identifies body parts found at Hungryland Wildlife Preserve

“We don’t feel like there is any danger to the general public," said Hester. "We feel like this was a targeted incident to Mr. Mills for whatever reason or whatever motive, but it was targeted.”

Investigators were led to the home on Jettie Terrace after executing a separate search warrant a week ago at another home off Del Rio Boulevard.

Two men were arrested at that second house on drug charges.

The Sheriff’s Office says more arrests are expected in the case, and are asking anyone with information on the victim’s whereabouts before the crime, to please contact them.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

2 killed in Boynton Beach crane collapse
New adventure park not coming to Port St. Lucie
4 students hit by car while waiting for school bus
Florida’s governor approves $800 million to increase teacher pay

Latest News

1 person injured in shooting in Riviera Beach
Boca Raton police searching for missing elderly man with Alzheimer's
What will 'Don't Say Gay' fallout mean for Disney's future?
Husband, wife find safety in Delray after fleeing Ukraine