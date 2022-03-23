Delray Beach police officer lied about military leave, was paid $6,553, authorities say

A Delray Beach police officer is under arrest for grand theft and official misconduct after investigators said she lied about attending military training and was paid more than $6,500.

Jacaria Stringer, 25, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail around 12 p.m. Tuesday and bonded out three hours later.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Stringer claimed to be on "Battle Assembly Training" with the U.S. Army Reserve for 21 days between March 5, 2020 and August 8, 2021.

The FDLE said their investigation revealed that Stringer did not actually attend military training on those days.

According to her arrest report, Stringer falsified at least 21 Delray Beach Police Department timesheets and was paid $6,553 by the city for the time she claimed to be on military leave.

"The police department’s internal investigation of Officer Stringer has been tolled pending the outcome of the criminal investigation from the State Attorney’s Office," said said Delray Beach Police Chief Javaro Sims in a news release. "Once that investigation has concluded, the administrative investigation will proceed."

The FDLE started its investigation in September 2021 after the Delray Beach Police Department questioned the accuracy of Stringer's timesheets.

A state investigator contacted a Military Police Company administrator who said Stringer was marked "absent" on 15 days she claimed to be at "Battle Assembly Training." In addition, there was no scheduled training on six days that Stringer claimed there was, authorities said.

According to Stringer's arrest report, on the advice of her attorney, she did not provide a statement when questioned by a FDLE investigator.

Stringer is undergoing involuntary separation from the U.S. Army Reserve, the arrest report stated.

WPTV contacted the Delray Beach Police Department for more information regarding Stringer's current employment status with the agency, but has not heard back.

