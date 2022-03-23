Advertisement

Flames tear through Royal Palm Beach homes

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Raging flames ripped through two Royal Palm Beach homes Wednesday afternoon.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to the 100 block of Alcazar Street in the La Mancha neighborhood just before 3 p.m.

Officials said a shed caught fire around 2:30 p.m. Gusty winds fueled the flames, which spread to two nearby houses.

Our WPTV news crew at the scene witnessed a tower of flames and thick black smoke shooting through a hole in the roof of a single-family home.

Emergency crews eventually got the fires under control.

The roof of one property is badly blackened and charred and some of the shingles are torn up.

The aftermath of a house fire in the 100 block of Alcazar Street in Royal Palm Beach on March 23, 2022.

One person was home at one of the properties when the fires broke out, but that resident was not hurt.

The cause of the shed fire is under investigation.

