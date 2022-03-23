Advertisement

Jupiter couple accused of keeping son in box in garage plead not guilty

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Jupiter couple accused of locking their 14-year-old adopted son locked inside a small structure in the family's garage, pleaded not guilty Wednesday, according to court records.

Timothy and Tracy Ferriter were charged with aggravated child abuse and false imprisonment early in February after the teen ran away from the home.

Officers found the teen three days later on the campus of Independence Middle School in Jupiter.

Jupiter police said the boy was being forced to live in an 8-foot by 8-foot structure in the couple's garage — located at their home in the 200 block of Crane Point North in the Egret Landing community — since at least 2017.

Police also acquired thousands of videos that showed the teen being locked inside the structure every day.

Three other children who were living in the Ferriters home — the youngest of whom is 2 — were removed by the Florida Department of Children and Families. The couple isn't allowed to have any contact with them unless it's authorized by DCF.

The hearing scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

2 killed in Boynton Beach crane collapse
4 students hit by car while waiting for school bus
Man attacked by tiger at Florida animal sanctuary
St. Lucie County mother, 2 children found dead in Melbourne
New adventure park not coming to Port St. Lucie

Latest News

Mother honors slain son with foundation that helps at-risk youth
Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspection
Ukrainian recounts terrifying events fleeing Russian invasion
Flames tear through Royal Palm Beach homes