Port St. Lucie man dies after crashing into home, police say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A 44-year-old man is dead after police said he crashed into a Port St. Lucie home Tuesday night.

The wreck happened around 9 p.m. in the 700 block of Southwest Jacoby Avenue.

Police said Daniel Oliveira of Port St. Lucie was driving a two-door vehicle east on Southwest Jacoby Avenue when he veered off the road and crashed into a house.

Paramedics took Oliveira to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Four people who were inside the home at the time of the wreck — including a 7-year-old girl — were not hurt.

The homeowner said the impact of the crash was so powerful, it shook the house.

WPTV went to the property Wednesday morning and saw a front window broken and tire marks on the lawn.

Damage to a home in the 700 block of Southwest Jacoby Avenue in Port St. Lucie, following a car...
Damage to a home in the 700 block of Southwest Jacoby Avenue in Port St. Lucie, following a car crash on March 22, 2022.

It's unclear what caused Oliveira to lose control of his car. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

