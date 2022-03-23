Port St. Lucie man dies after crashing into home, police say
A 44-year-old man is dead after police said he crashed into a Port St. Lucie home Tuesday night.
The wreck happened around 9 p.m. in the 700 block of Southwest Jacoby Avenue.
Police said Daniel Oliveira of Port St. Lucie was driving a two-door vehicle east on Southwest Jacoby Avenue when he veered off the road and crashed into a house.
Paramedics took Oliveira to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Four people who were inside the home at the time of the wreck — including a 7-year-old girl — were not hurt.
The homeowner said the impact of the crash was so powerful, it shook the house.
WPTV went to the property Wednesday morning and saw a front window broken and tire marks on the lawn.
It's unclear what caused Oliveira to lose control of his car. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
