School board to vote on PBSO deputies on campuses, tax referendum issue

School security and funding for local education will take center stage Wednesday evening when the Palm Beach County School Board meets.

Board members are scheduled to vote on several noteworthy items at Wednesday's meeting, which is set to begin at 5 p.m.

The Palm Beach County School Board meets on Feb. 23, 2022.

Law Enforcement On School Campuses

The school board will vote on a contract with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office to allow deputies to cover and patrol school campuses while the School District of Palm Beach County grapples with a shortage of police officers.

The Palm Beach County School District Police Department currently has more than 60 vacant positions.

If the deal is approved, deputies will be provided to schools on an as-needed basis until May 26, 2023.

Each PBSO deputy will be paid $100 per hour and every sergeant will get $136 per hour, which is considered overtime. A school district spokesperson said that figure accounts for the hourly wage, plus costs associated with the job including vehicles and equipment.

According to school district documents, the utilization of Palm Beach County deputies will cost the district around $1 million out of the school police department's operating budget.

School district police officers can earn anywhere between $27.23 and $46.54 per hour, according to the school district's website.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said deputies and sergeants who sign up on their off-days to work for the district would make time-and-a-half their current hourly wage.

A Palm Beach County school police officer walks the halls of a school during the 2021-22 academic year.

A sheriff's office spokesperson told WPTV in February that PBSO will provide roughly 20 deputies to cover 20 schools.

There are more than 170 public schools in the district. The remaining campuses will continue to be covered by school district police officers.

In the wake of the devastating mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in 2018, all public school campuses in Florida are now required to be manned by at least one law enforcement officer.

Tax Money To Support Education

The School District of Palm Beach County wants to continue receiving a portion of your tax money to fund much-needed programs and services for children.

School board members will vote Wednesday to add a referendum to the November election ballot, which would ask residents to approve the continuation of a education-based tax as part of their overall property taxes.

In 2018, voters approved a tax increase that provided the School District of Palm Beach County with additional funding that's due to expire in 2023.

The district wants residents to continue paying that tax to fund important educational programs, as well as critical mental health and safety services.

School District of Palm Beach County sample referendum.

A school district spokesperson said, if approved, the tax rate would stay the same for Palm Beach County residents, which is one mill, or $1 for every $1,000 of your home's assessed value.

According to school board documents, the tax money — which would eventually expire in June of 2027 — would raise approximately $240 million for district-operated schools — including charter schools operated by the district — and fund art, music, physical education, and career education programs, along with mental health services, safety and security, and enhancements to teacher salaries.

If the referendum is not passed, the school district may have to "make severe cuts to its operating budget, including significant reductions to arts, music, physical education, career and academic programs," according to district documents.

