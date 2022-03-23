Advertisement

Student dies after getting hit by car at Royal Palm Beach school bus stop

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
One of the four Royal Palm Beach students rushed to the hospital after getting hit by a car at their school bus stop Tuesday morning has tragically passed away.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a girl, whose name and age have not been released, died around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday from her injuries.

The sheriff's office said Angel Antonio Lopez, 57, was driving a 2018 Alfa Romero Stelvio on Crestwood Boulevard South around 7 a.m. Tuesday and lost control, drove onto a sidewalk, and struck four students who were waiting for their school bus.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigates a crash on Crestwood Boulevard South in Royal Palm Beach on March 22, 2022.

The students are from Royal Palm Beach Community High School.

In a call to parents, Principal Michelle Fleming called the crash a "devastating situation" and said counselors and a school police therapy dog are available for students who are affected by the tragedy.

Of the surviving children, one suffered critical injuries and two are in serious condition in the hospital, according to an official crash report from the sheriff's office.

Lopez suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, charges are pending against Lopez.

