40th annual Palm Beach International Boat Show returns at full capacity

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Palm Beach International Boat Show is back. For the first time in more than 2 years, the show is back at full capacity without COVID-19 safety precautions.

President of Informa Boat Shows Andrew Doole says all the slips are full, and they are expecting about 50,000 people to attend over the 4-day event.

"To be back full force is fantastic," Doole said.

The show brings in about $600 million to the City of West Palm Beach.

"It's a wonderful day out for the weekend."

From paddle boards to 300-foot yachts, the event will showcase about 1,000 boats, along with vendors, bars and more.

There are 3 tickets options for attendees:
Superyacht Show Palm Beach Two-Day Ticket: $1,000
Children (6+) – General Admission One-Day Ticket: $15
Adult – General Admission One-Day Ticket: $29
Adult – General Admission Two-Day Ticket: $54
Adult Windward VIP Experience One-Day Ticket: $350
Children under the age of 6 are free if accompanied by an adult.

The show will run from Thursday to Sunday.

