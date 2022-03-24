Deputy-involved shooting near Indian River County Sam’s Club
The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting near a Sam’s Club store Thursday.
A sheriff's office spokesperson said a disturbance in the area of 58th Avenue and State Road 60 near Vero Beach resulted in a deputy-involved shooting.
One person was shot and has been taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert. That person's condition is unknown.
According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, the west end of the Sam's Club parking lot is shut down.
"There was a disturbance earlier and we are on scene investigating," the sheriff's office said on Twitter around 1:15 p.m.
All businesses in the plaza — including Sam's Club, Walmart, and Walgreens — are open and operational, the sheriff's office said.
No other details have been released.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
