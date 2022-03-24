‘Disturbance’ shuts down part of Sam’s Club parking lot

Indian River County deputies have responded to a Sam’s Club parking lot Thursday for what authorities call a “disturbance.”

According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, the west end of the parking lot, located at 58th Avenue and State Road 60 near Vero Beach, is shut down.

"There was a disturbance earlier and we are on scene investigating," the sheriff's office said on Twitter around 1:15 p.m.

UPDATE - DISTURBANCE NEAR SAM'S CLUB - All businesses are open and fully operational in the area of 58th Ave/SR 60. The west side of the Sam's Club parking lot is shut down. There was a disturbance earlier and we are on scene investigating. No further information is available. — IRCSheriff (@IRCSheriff) March 24, 2022

All businesses in the plaza — including Sam's Club, Walmart, and Walgreens — are open and operational, the sheriff's office said.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2022