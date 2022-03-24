Advertisement

Elections office warns voters of mass mailing campaign

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The supervisor of elections in Palm Beach County is alerting voters of a mail campaign that is showing up in mailboxes.

Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link said Thursday that the campaign is from The Voter Participation Center (VPC)/Center for Voter Information (CVI).

Described as a mass mailing to Palm Beach County residents, Sartory Link said it includes "potentially misleading information" to registered voters and other residents.

Election officials said this group is a third-party organization and not affiliated in any way with the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections office, the state or other local election officials.

Sartory Link said these mailing lists are often created from data that is outdated or incorrect, which results in voter registration applications being sent to registered voters, deceased persons, minor children and even pets.

"This mailing may cause confusion or concern," a statement from the elections office said.

If you are a registered voter and receive one of these mailings, this does not mean that the status of your existing voter registration information has changed.

Officials said voters can verify their existing registration information anytime online at My Status or by calling their office at 561-656-6200.

The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office shared the information and links below if voters choose to unsubscribe from the CVI and VPC's mailings:

Center for Voter Information
Phone: 866-290-1599
Email: unsubscribe@centerforvoterinformation.org
Unsubscribe 

Voter Participation Center
Phone: 877-255-6750
Email: unsubscribe@voterparticipation.org
Unsubscribe 

