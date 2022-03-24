Flotilla 59 to celebrate 80th anniversary this weekend in Stuart

On Saturday, the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 59 is celebrating 80 years of boater safety and education at Sand Sprit Park in Port Salerno.

The open house and celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be used to hammer home the importance of your safety and others.

“We do a lot of boater education. We do vessel inspections to make sure your boat is up to speed for safety concerns of course,” said USCG Auxiliary Public Affairs Officer Price Gillenwater. “We do GPS course, we do the mandatory Florida safe boater class.”

There are over one million registered recreational vessels in Florida and over 800 auxiliary Flotillas in the U.S.

Two years ago, Flotilla 59 was named Flotilla of the Year.

