Hurricanes break tie in 7th inning to outlast Owls 7-1

Florida Atlantic managed just one run and four hits as Miami defeated the Owls 7-1 Wednesday night in Boca Raton.

Miami (14-16) loaded the bases in the first inning but only came away with one run against FAU starting pitcher Nicholas Del Prado.

FAU (14-8) tied the game in the fourth when Jackson Ross doubled into the right field corner, sending first-base runner Nolan Schanuel home.

The game remained tied until the seventh inning when the Hurricanes collected three straight one-one singles to once again load the bases against reliver Evan Waterbor.

Miami's Maxwell Romero hit a high pop up to second base to plate a runner. Jacob Burke then lined a triple into the right corner to score two more.

The Hurricanes added another run in the eighth and two more in the ninth to seal the win.

Waterbor (1-2) took the loss for the Owls, while Miami's Jake Garland (3-1) was credited with the win.

