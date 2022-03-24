Indian River County deputies shoot man connected to mosque killing, sheriff says

Indian River County deputies on Thursday were forced to open fire and shoot a man connected to a suspicious death at a Central Florida mosque earlier in the day, authorities said.

Local and federal agencies have responded to a Sam's Club parking lot, located at 58th Avenue and State Road 60 near Vero Beach.

Indian River County deputies respond to a Sam's Club parking lot at 58th Avenue and State Road 60 near Vero Beach on March 24, 2022.

Sheriff Eric Flowers said that around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, license plate readers in Indian River County got a hit on a Chrysler Town & Country minivan that was tied to a crime in Seminole County.

In that case, authorities said a 59-year-old maintenance worker at the Husseini Islamic Center had been beaten to death with a shovel around 9 a.m.

Indian River County deputies located the minivan and conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Sam's Club store.

"The suspect in this case got out of the vehicle. He was speaking a foreign language. Our folks were giving him commands. They were telling him, let us see you, let's see your hands," Flowers said.

The driver of the minivan — who has not been identified — then reached into his pocket and pointed his fingers at deputies as if he had a gun.

"He was still acting crazy and he dove back into the vehicle at that point. And that's when our folks opened fire. Two of our deputies fired on scene here," Flowers said.

Evidence at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting at 58th Avenue and State Road 60 near Vero Beach on March 24, 2022.

The sheriff said the man was struck three times. He was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, where he's currently in surgery. The Indian River County deputies were not hurt.

Flowers said the man has ties to the Islamic community.

A black backpack was found on the front seat of the minivan, which Flowers said belonged to the victim of the Seminole County mosque killing.

"The way that this guy is acting, he wanted to be shot. The way he pulls his fingers out, points them at the deputies," Flowers said. "When he dove back into the vehicle, they had no choice. He's just acting crazy out here. And I understand exactly why they did it."

Flowers said it's unclear why the man traveled to Indian River County.

The FBI and Seminole County Sheriff's Office are at the Sam's Club parking lot scene.

The FBI responds to a deputy-involved shooting at 58th Avenue and State Road 60 near Vero Beach on March 24, 2022.

Investigators in Central Florida said they believe a fight had broken out at the mosque earlier on Thursday, and the man had beaten the victim to death with a shovel.

"The scene up there, there was some concerns about potential, either staging or potential explosives," Flowers said. "That gave us great concern. We still are acting cautiously and we haven't completely cleared that vehicle yet."

The sheriff said the deputies who opened fire are now on paid administrative leave, which is standard department protocol when law enforcement officers discharge their weapons.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, the west end of the Sam's Club parking lot is shut down.

"There was a disturbance earlier and we are on scene investigating," the sheriff's office said on Twitter around 1:15 p.m.

All businesses in the plaza — including Sam's Club, Walmart, and Walgreens — are open and operational, the sheriff's office said.

