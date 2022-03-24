St. Lucie County authorities speak about injured deputy
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office held a news conference Thursday about a deputy who sustained life-threatening injuries after responding to an incident Wednesday night.
Deputy Cody Colangelo was stabbed in the neck during a traffic incident and still managed to chase a suspect down, authorities said.
This is developing story and will be updated.
