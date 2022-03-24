Advertisement

St. Lucie County authorities speak about injured deputy

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office held a news conference Thursday about a deputy who sustained life-threatening injuries after responding to an incident Wednesday night.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Treasure Coast News

Deputy Cody Colangelo was stabbed in the neck during a traffic incident and still managed to chase a suspect down, authorities said.

This is developing story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Student dies after getting hit by car at school bus stop
4 students hit by car while waiting for school bus
Delray Beach police officer lied about military leave, was paid $6,553, authorities say
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack
Man attacked by tiger at Florida animal sanctuary

Latest News

The Palm Beach International Boat Show is back. For the first time in more than two years, the...
40th annual Palm Beach International Boat Show returns at full capacity
Singer Hank Williams Jr. and wife attends the 2008 BMI Country Awards in Nashville, TNN., on...
Mary Jane Thomas, wife of Hank Williams Jr., dies in Jupiter
On Saturday, the Coast Guard Auxiliary is hosting Flotilla 59 at Sand Spirit Park in Port...
Flotilla 59 happening this weekend in Port Salerno
A unique art exhibition is underway in Vero Beach where you don’t have to travel the world to...
Unique art exhibit underway in Vero Beach