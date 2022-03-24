Man stole 28 bottles of wine from Whole Foods, PBSO says
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office would like to locate a man they say stole 28 bottles of wine from Whole Foods in Wellington.
On Monday, March 21, 2022 at 5:55 p.m., the unknown suspect loaded the wine into his cart and left the store without paying.
The store suffered a loss of over $1,500.
Anyone who can help identify the suspect is urged to contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
