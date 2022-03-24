Martin County gives land to affordable housing

A new effort is underway to provide affordable housing in one Treasure Coast neighborhood.

Wednesday, Martin County officially turned over the land to Habitat for Humanity.

New Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Mike Readling said a stronger community is coming.

"You’ll see a lot more people walking in the streets, a lot more activity. And that’s what makes a good neighborhood, you need an active neighborhood," said Readling.

Kayla Kivlin, A single mom of four, applied to become one of the 18 future homeowners at Pettway Village in Hobe Sound.

“It’s more than just building a home or having a plot of land, it's having somewhere safe to call home,” said Kivlin.

Alfred Miller and his grandmother Gayle are long-time residents of the Pettway and Gomez area.

Gayle can’t wait for the new families to join her community.

"And now they’ll have a new home which brings a sense of pride and it will help their children and their grandchildren and bring a better way of life," said Gayle.

Readling said Habitat for Humanity's work will go beyond the new homes, into the entire neighborhood.

"We’re going to paint houses and pressure wash and remove mold and mildew," he said.

For Kivlin, she’s looking forward to providing sweat equity for a fresh start.

"Creating an environment for your family to call home and having friends to go with that," said Kivlin.

The first houses are expected to be ready by the end of the year or early 2023.

