Advertisement

Memorial grows for victims of Royal Palm Beach crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A memorial is growing Thursday for four Royal Palm Beach students who were hit by a car earlier this week while waiting for their school bus.

People have left flowers, stuffed animals, balloons, and written messages of love on the corner of Crestwood Boulevard South and Cypress Lake Drive.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Angel Antonio Lopez, 57, was driving a 2018 Alfa Romero Stelvio around 7 a.m. Tuesday and lost control, drove onto a sidewalk, and struck four students.

Tragically, one of those children, a 15-year-old girl, passed away from her injuries Wednesday.

Three other students — ages 15, 16, and 17 — were injured in the crash. All of them attend Royal Palm Beach Community High School.

A car is smashed up after a crash at Crestwood Boulevard South and Cypress Lake Avenue in Royal...
A car is smashed up after a crash at Crestwood Boulevard South and Cypress Lake Avenue in Royal Palm Beach on March 22, 2022.

In a call to parents on Wednesday, Principal Michelle Fleming said the School District of Palm Beach County's crisis team is available to students and staff members for support and grief counseling, along with therapy dogs from the school district's police department.

The Palm Beach County School Board held a moment of silence for the victims at Wednesday night's meeting.

Several board members became emotional while talking about the tragedy.

"To the families and everyone at Royal Palm High School who's been affected by this, my heart is with you," said Board Member Erica Whitfield. "Absolute thoughts and prayers for what's going on with those families."

"They were doing the right thing. Coming to school. Doing what they should be doing, getting ready to get their education," said Board Member Marcia Andrews, whose district covers Royal Palm Beach Community High School. "I want to say to the families, our hearts and our prayers go out to you. All of you."

WATCH MOMENT OF SILENCE:

Palm Beach County School Board members hold moment of silence for crash victims

According to Palm Beach County's engineer, Tuesday's crash is the first fatality at the intersection of Crestwood Boulevard South and Cypress Lake Drive since Feb. 2021. However, there have been a total of eight crashes since 2021 at that intersection, not including Tuesday's crash.

Lopez suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, charges are pending against Lopez.

Investigators are waiting for toxicology test results to come back to show if the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Student dies after getting hit by car at school bus stop
4 students hit by car while waiting for school bus
Delray Beach police officer lied about military leave, was paid $6,553, authorities say
Family holds rally in remembrance of woman killed in Boynton Beach crash
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack

Latest News

Suspect wounded in deputy-involved shooting in Fort Lauderdale
Treasure Coast classrooms return to pre-pandemic normalcy
Flotilla 59 to celebrate 80th anniversary this weekend in Stuart
St. Lucie County deputy stabbed in neck, chases attacker, authorities say