Palm Beach County school district to put tax referendum on election ballot

The School District of Palm Beach County wants to continue receiving a portion of your tax money to fund much-needed programs and services for children.

School board members voted unanimously Wednesday to add a referendum to the November election ballot, which will ask residents to approve the continuation of a education-based tax as part of their overall property taxes.

In 2018, voters approved a tax increase that provided the School District of Palm Beach County with additional funding that's due to expire in 2023.

The district wants residents to continue paying that tax to fund important educational programs, as well as critical mental health and safety services.

A school district spokesperson said if the referendum is approved by voters, the tax rate would stay the same for Palm Beach County residents, which is one mill, or $1 for every $1,000 of your home's assessed value.

According to school board documents, the tax money — which would eventually expire in June of 2027 — would raise approximately $240 million for district-operated schools — including charter schools operated by the district — and fund art, music, physical education, and career education programs, along with mental health services, safety and security, and enhancements to teacher salaries.

If the referendum is not passed, the school district may have to "make severe cuts to its operating budget, including significant reductions to arts, music, physical education, career and academic programs," according to district documents.

