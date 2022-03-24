Advertisement

Palm Beach County school district to put tax referendum on election ballot

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The School District of Palm Beach County wants to continue receiving a portion of your tax money to fund much-needed programs and services for children.

School board members voted unanimously Wednesday to add a referendum to the November election ballot, which will ask residents to approve the continuation of a education-based tax as part of their overall property taxes.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Education

In 2018, voters approved a tax increase that provided the School District of Palm Beach County with additional funding that's due to expire in 2023.

The district wants residents to continue paying that tax to fund important educational programs, as well as critical mental health and safety services.

School District of Palm Beach County sample referendum.
School District of Palm Beach County sample referendum.

A school district spokesperson said if the referendum is approved by voters, the tax rate would stay the same for Palm Beach County residents, which is one mill, or $1 for every $1,000 of your home's assessed value.

According to school board documents, the tax money — which would eventually expire in June of 2027 — would raise approximately $240 million for district-operated schools — including charter schools operated by the district — and fund art, music, physical education, and career education programs, along with mental health services, safety and security, and enhancements to teacher salaries.

If the referendum is not passed, the school district may have to "make severe cuts to its operating budget, including significant reductions to arts, music, physical education, career and academic programs," according to district documents.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

2 killed in Boynton Beach crane collapse
4 students hit by car while waiting for school bus
Man attacked by tiger at Florida animal sanctuary
St. Lucie County mother, 2 children found dead in Melbourne
New adventure park not coming to Port St. Lucie

Latest News

Affordable retail space coming to Delray Beach
School board approves plan to allow PBSO deputies to patrol schools
Fort Lauderdale man arrested following crime spree in Martin County
Couple accused of keeping son in box in garage plead not guilty