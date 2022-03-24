Advertisement

Suspect wounded in deputy-involved shooting in Fort Lauderdale

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A suspect was wounded in a deputy-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred while detectives attempted to take the suspect into custody near Broward Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue.

BSO spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said the suspect was shot and taken to an area hospital.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the deputy-involved shooting.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Student dies after getting hit by car at school bus stop
4 students hit by car while waiting for school bus
Delray Beach police officer lied about military leave, was paid $6,553, authorities say
Family holds rally in remembrance of woman killed in Boynton Beach crash
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack

Latest News

Memorial grows for victims of Royal Palm Beach crash
Treasure Coast classrooms return to pre-pandemic normalcy
Flotilla 59 to celebrate 80th anniversary this weekend in Stuart
St. Lucie County deputy stabbed in neck, chases attacker, authorities say