Advertisement

Mary Jane Thomas, wife of Hank Williams Jr., dies in Jupiter

Singer Hank Williams Jr. and wife attends the 2008 BMI Country Awards in Nashville, TNN., on...
Singer Hank Williams Jr. and wife attends the 2008 BMI Country Awards in Nashville, TNN., on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2008. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Peter Burke
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mary Jane Thomas, the wife of country music legend Hank Williams Jr., died Tuesday in Jupiter.

Diovanni Chapman, a spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County medical examiner's office, confirmed the death Thursday.

Jupiter police told People magazine that officers received a call about a medical emergency at the Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa. Thomas was then taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"My dear Mama Mary Jane was a beautiful soul who forever affected everyone who knew her," son Sam Williams told People in a statement. "She had a smile and presence that lit up every room and she never met a stranger she didn't befriend. Her spirit was gentle and giving. She could take down a ten-point buck and fix dinner for her grandchildren at the same time! Now she gets to radiate from above with my sister Katherine Diana right by her side."

Sam Williams' sister, Katherine Williams-Dunning, died in a 2020 automobile accident in Tennessee. She was 27.

Thomas met the 72-year-old "All My Rowdy Friends" crooner at one of his concerts in 1985. They were married in 1990.

It was not immediately known what Thomas was doing in Jupiter or if Williams was with her at the time of the incident.

Williams was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2020.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Student dies after getting hit by car at school bus stop
4 students hit by car while waiting for school bus
Delray Beach police officer lied about military leave, was paid $6,553, authorities say
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack
Man attacked by tiger at Florida animal sanctuary

Latest News

The Palm Beach International Boat Show is back. For the first time in more than two years, the...
40th annual Palm Beach International Boat Show returns at full capacity
On Saturday, the Coast Guard Auxiliary is hosting Flotilla 59 at Sand Spirit Park in Port...
Flotilla 59 happening this weekend in Port Salerno
A unique art exhibition is underway in Vero Beach where you don’t have to travel the world to...
Unique art exhibit underway in Vero Beach
St. Lucie County authorities speak about injured deputy