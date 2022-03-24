Mary Jane Thomas, wife of Hank Williams Jr., dies in Jupiter

Mary Jane Thomas, the wife of country music legend Hank Williams Jr., died Tuesday in Jupiter.

Diovanni Chapman, a spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County medical examiner's office, confirmed the death Thursday.

Jupiter police told People magazine that officers received a call about a medical emergency at the Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa. Thomas was then taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"My dear Mama Mary Jane was a beautiful soul who forever affected everyone who knew her," son Sam Williams told People in a statement. "She had a smile and presence that lit up every room and she never met a stranger she didn't befriend. Her spirit was gentle and giving. She could take down a ten-point buck and fix dinner for her grandchildren at the same time! Now she gets to radiate from above with my sister Katherine Diana right by her side."

Sam Williams' sister, Katherine Williams-Dunning, died in a 2020 automobile accident in Tennessee. She was 27.

Thomas met the 72-year-old "All My Rowdy Friends" crooner at one of his concerts in 1985. They were married in 1990.

It was not immediately known what Thomas was doing in Jupiter or if Williams was with her at the time of the incident.

Williams was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2020.

