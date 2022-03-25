Advertisement

14-year-old boy dies after falling from ride at ICON Park

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A teenager is dead after falling from a free fall ride at ICON Park in Orlando.

Authorities were called to the amusement park shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a 14-year-old boy fell from the ride and was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The Orlando Free Fall stands at 430 feet and is known as the world's tallest free-standing tower drop.

A witness told WOFL, the Fox affiliate in Orlando, that the boy's parents watched him fall to his death.

"At first we thought it was a piece of the ride or whatever, until we got a little closer and it was a person laying on the ground," Montrey Williams said. "Everyone was just panicking and screaming."

Investigators didn't say how the teen fell from the ride.

The incident is under investigation.

NBC News has not yet received any response for comment from park officials.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Singer Hank Williams Jr. and wife attends the 2008 BMI Country Awards in Nashville, TNN., on...
Mary Jane Thomas, wife of Hank Williams Jr., dies in Jupiter
West Palm Beach bridge tender, supervisor fired after woman’s death
St. Lucie County deputy stabbed in neck, chases attacker, authorities say
Delray Beach police officer lied about military leave, was paid $6,553, authorities say
Student dies after getting hit by car at school bus stop

Latest News

Storms leave Lake Worth Beach residents on flood alert
FAU engineering students learn how to make resilient homes
during the final round of The Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club in...
Tiger Woods 'Tiger Slam' irons, wedges up for auction
Marine dealers at Palm Beach International Boat Show optimistic despite fuel prices