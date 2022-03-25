14-year-old who fell to death from ICON Park ride identified

Investigators have identified a 14-year-old who fell to his death from a ride at ICON Park in Orlando late Thursday night as a Missouri boy who was on vacation.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Friday that Tyre Sampson was visiting Central Florida with his friend's family, when he fell from a free fall ride at the entertainment park around 11 p.m.

Sampson was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

"We can't imagine the pain and anguish that his family must be going through," Mina said during a news conference Friday afternoon. "Our prayers and our thoughts are with the family."

The Orlando Free Fall stands at 430 feet and is known as the world's tallest free-standing tower drop.

Mina said the preliminary investigation from the Orange County Sheriff's Office has revealed Sampson's death was likely accidental.

"It does appear to be just a tragic situation," Mina said. "Our role in this situation is to determine whether or not this is an accident or intentional act, and this does appear to be a terrible tragedy."

The sheriff added his agency is looking into whether Sampson slipped and if he was conscious when he fell. At this point, Mina said, no criminal charges have been filed.

"That's all part of the investigation and will determine for sure if it was accidental, which we believe at this point," Mina said.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is investigating the safety of the ride itself.

An Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy stands guard outside the Orlando Free Fall ride at ICON Park, where a 14-year-old boy fell to his death March 24, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

John Stine, the director of sales and marketing for the Slingshot Group, which operates the ride, said Samson was pronounced dead at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Mina said the Orlando Free Fall has a locking device that goes over the shoulders of each passenger, but it's unclear if there are seat belts as well.

Stine said the ride will remain closed while the investigation is ongoing.

Crime scene tape surrounds the ride where a 14-year-old boy fell to his death March 24, 2022, at ICON Park in Orlando, Fla.

A witness told WOFL, the Fox affiliate in Orlando, the boy's parents watched him fall to his death.

"At first we thought it was a piece of the ride or whatever, until we got a little closer and it was a person laying on the ground," Montrey Williams said. "Everyone was just panicking and screaming."

