Brush fire near I-95 in Indian River County contained at 16 acres, officials say

A 20-acre brush fire in Indian River County is 100% contained at 16 acres, officials said Friday evening.

The fire started around 5:30 p.m. near Interstate 95 and Buffer Preserve Drive.

Florida Forest Service, along with Indian River County Fire Department crews are at the scene.

FFS told WPTV they used 2 dozers to help with the operation.

The northbound lanes of the interstate were blocked at Mile Marker 159, north of Sebastian, for hours while crews battled the fire.

Florida Highway Patrol was also at the scene assisting with traffic.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

No injures have been reported and no structures are damaged.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

