Last call for Bull Bar, which is closing after 19 years

It's almost last call for Bull Bar in Delray Beach.

A mainstay along Atlantic Avenue for the past 19 years, Bull Bar is closing for good come Sunday.

The bar announced that it was closing earlier this month in a Facebook post, offering little explanation other than to say that "it's time for a new chapter."

Alyce Beck, the bar's owner, told WPTV on Friday that the lease was coming to an end and rising rent was a factor in the decision to close.

Bull Bar first opened in 2003 on the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue in Delray Beach.

The announcement prompted plenty of response on Facebook and from those with a personal connection to the bar, including Bob and Marie Strassler. They met 15 years ago at Bull Bar and fell in love.

"My friend actually had to drag me out that night because I didn't really want to go out that night, so it's kind of funny," Marie Strassler recalled.

Less than two years later, they were married.

"The rest is history," Bob Strassler said.

Bull Bar, situated on the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue, is a popular destination for residents and visitors alike. It has also been a haven for up-and-coming bands.

But after this weekend, the music will come to an end and the doors to the watering hole will close for good.

"It will definitely be missed, but we wish the owners well and, hopefully, they are doing something fun after selling the bar," Marie Strassler said.

