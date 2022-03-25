Advertisement

Palm Beach Health Network hosts job fairs for medical positions

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If you're interested in a job in the medical field, the Palm Beach Health Network is hosting several job fairs in the coming weeks for positions at its six hospitals and care centers.

The Palm Beach Health Network — the largest health care provider in Palm Beach County — is hiring in the fields of nursing, medical technologists, imaging professionals, respiratory therapists, and nursing support positions.

Job fairs will be held at the following locations:

Delray Medical Center: 5352 Linton Boulevard, Delray Beach

  • March 29: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • March 30: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • April 5: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • April 6: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • April 12: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • April 13: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • April 19: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • April 20: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • April 26: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • April 27: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Good Samaritan Medical Center: 1309 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach

  • March 31: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • April 7: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • April 14: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • April 21: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • April 28: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center: 3360 Burns Road, Palm Beach Gardens

  • March 29: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • April 5: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • April 12: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • April 19: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • April 26: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

St. Mary’s Medical Center/Palm Beach Children’s Hospital: 901 45th Street, West Palm Beach

  • March 30: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • April 6: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • April 13: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • April 20: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • April 27: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

West Boca Medical Center: 21644 State Road 7, Boca Raton

  • March 29: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • April 5: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • April 12: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • April 19: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • April 26: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Palm Beach Health Network offers sign-on bonuses and tuition reimbursement, in addition to health, dental, vision, and 401K plans.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Singer Hank Williams Jr. and wife attends the 2008 BMI Country Awards in Nashville, TNN., on...
Mary Jane Thomas, wife of Hank Williams Jr., dies in Jupiter
Delray Beach police officer lied about military leave, was paid $6,553, authorities say
West Palm Beach bridge tender, supervisor fired after woman’s death
St. Lucie County deputy stabbed in neck, chases attacker, authorities say
Loggerhead Center faces lawsuit from former employee

Latest News

Ukrainian children find hope in Palm Beach County school community
New law allows Florida parents to contest school library books, reading lists
Some teachers in St. Lucie County are sounding off after Gov. Ron DeSantis made the...
Ukrainian woman reunites with family after tireless journey
A group of civil engineering students at Florida Atlantic University are in Tallahassee this...
FAU engineering students tackle emerging issues of South Florida’s construction industry