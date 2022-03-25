Palm Beach Health Network hosts job fairs for medical positions

If you're interested in a job in the medical field, the Palm Beach Health Network is hosting several job fairs in the coming weeks for positions at its six hospitals and care centers.

The Palm Beach Health Network — the largest health care provider in Palm Beach County — is hiring in the fields of nursing, medical technologists, imaging professionals, respiratory therapists, and nursing support positions.

Job fairs will be held at the following locations:

Delray Medical Center: 5352 Linton Boulevard, Delray Beach

March 29: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

March 30: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

April 5: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

April 6: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

April 12: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

April 13: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

April 19: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

April 20: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

April 26: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

April 27: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Good Samaritan Medical Center: 1309 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach

March 31: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

April 7: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

April 14: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

April 21: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

April 28: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center: 3360 Burns Road, Palm Beach Gardens

March 29: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April 5: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April 12: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April 19: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April 26: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

St. Mary’s Medical Center/Palm Beach Children’s Hospital: 901 45th Street, West Palm Beach

March 30: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

April 6: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

April 13: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

April 20: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

April 27: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

West Boca Medical Center: 21644 State Road 7, Boca Raton

March 29: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

April 5: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

April 12: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

April 19: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

April 26: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Palm Beach Health Network offers sign-on bonuses and tuition reimbursement, in addition to health, dental, vision, and 401K plans.

