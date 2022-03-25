Advertisement

'Promtique at the Square' preps girls for prom

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
This year’s prom season is bound to be bigger than ever since the pandemic hindered many nights to remember over the past two years.

From shoes, to jewelry, to dresses fit for any red-carpet event, Promtique at the Square in Downtown West Palm Beach is the place to be for every girl’s need and dream to dance the night away under the stars.

“If you look good, you feel good. That’s the most I want girls to walk away with,” said Shaudelyn Emerson, President of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Incorporated.

Many proms at schools were nontraditional or canceled due to the pandemic, which meant a lot of them missed out on the glamorous night. This is Twenty Pearl's signature event and 11th year hosting. The youth group is under the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority's Zeta Tau Omega chapter.

“Prom is kind of the thing you look forward to and for it to be gone for two years, a lot of went through high school and never got to have that experience. We’re grateful and excited that it’s back,” said student Shia Roziert.

“I missed it my junior year. I am a senior now. So, I am definitely going,” said Aaoyca Herring, President of Twenty Pearls.

This sisterhood is making sure those students can participate without having to worry about the cost to dress up.

“We have over 200 dresses and over 20 pairs of shoes. Jewelries and clutches to go along with. We’ll have a Mary Kay representative here to teach the girls how to apply make-up,” said Regine Hill, chairperson of Twenty Pearls.

The generosity of others so high schoolers can have a night to remember.

“This year is better than anything we’d had in the past. I think this is going to be a great event be able to get the dresses, accessories, and everything they need so they can go to prom and look good doing it,” said Rozier.

The official event for students on Saturday, March 26, 2022, 12 pm – 6 pm at The Square, 700 South Rosemary Avenue # 136, West Palm Beach, Florida 33401 located next door to Sloan’s Ice Cream.

