Advertisement

Ex-FSU, Furman, JU hoops coach dies at 88

FILE - UCLA Bruins coach John Wooden, left, is congratulated by Jacksonville coach Joe Williams...
FILE - UCLA Bruins coach John Wooden, left, is congratulated by Jacksonville coach Joe Williams after UCLA beat the Dolphins, 80-69, in the national championship game of the NCAA college basketball tournament on March 21, 1970, in College Park, Md. Williams, who coached Artis Gilmore and tiny Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament championship game against mighty UCLA, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Enterprise, Miss., while in hospice care after a lengthy battle with cancer, his son Joe Williams said. He was 88. (AP Photo/File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Joe Williams, who coached Artis Gilmore and tiny Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA tournament championship game against mighty UCLA, died Saturday. He was 88.

Williams also coached at Furman and Florida State.

He died in Enterprise, Mississippi, while in hospice care after a lengthy battle with cancer.

The Dolphins were one of the true Cinderella teams in NCAA tournament history. They scored more than 100 points 18 times that season and three times in the NCAA tournament before losing to UCLA in the title game.

Williams had a career record of 336-231 over 22 seasons.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Video shows St. Lucie County deputy stabbed in neck
14-year-old who fell to death from ICON Park ride identified
Delray Beach police officer lied about military leave, was paid $6,553, authorities say
Delray Beach man identified as gunman killed in deputy-involved shooting
Serial bank robbery suspect arrested, indicted on federal charges

Latest News

Benches memorialize Ryan Rogers in Palm Beach Gardens
Man fatally struck by Brightline train in Lantana
Water Fest held in Stuart
Compass LGBTQ+ center sees record number of parent engagement