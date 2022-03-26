Florida's coronavirus cases fall under 9,000 weekly, deaths below 600

Florida's weekly coronavirus cases and positivity rate, and daily hospitalizations among the lowest levels since the start of the pandemic, and the weekly deaths, which lag behind other indicators, are the fewest in two months.

The Florida State Health Department published its first bi-weekly data Friday after switching to weekly reports from daily ones on June 4. The bi-weekly reports generally include data only for the past week though the state's new cases and positivity rates show both weeks.

Cases: 5,841,469, which includes 8,774 cases in the past week and 8,049 the previous week, which is the lowest since the weekly reports began. Infections also rose 16,741 for two weeks (8,370.5) after a weekly gain of 10,211, the lowest since a two-week stretch last year, 8,892 Nov. 26 and 9,891 Nov. 19 with 10,302 Nov. 12 before the omicron surge. The seven-day rolling daily average is 1,253 after 1,130 posted Tuesday, lowest since 1,106 June 8, 2020. The record 65,278 Jan. 11.

On Friday, 1,465 new cases were reported with 665 posted Monday, the least since 287 Nov. 8. The record is 76,611 posted Jan. 8.

Florida, which passed 5 million cases on Dec. 28, ranks fourth in the past week behind California with 30,543, Texas 22,011, New York 18,451 and ahead of Illinois 8,118. Florida is 11th in cases per million with Rhode Island No. 1. Overall Florida is third behind California with 8,476,399 and Texas with 6,649,411.

Deaths: 73,027 residents, which is an increase of 1,167 for two weeks or average 583.5 weekly compared with 863 two weeks ago and the least since 470 Jan. 14. The record of 2,448 on Sept. 10 was amid the delta variant surge, according to the state report. Using CDC data, cases rose 503 in one week. The daily record was 435 occurring on Aug. 27. The number of deaths among those under 16 remained at 42 since two weeks ago with 55,024 among those 65 and older, a rise of 915 (78.4% of total increase).

Florida, which passed the 70,000 milestone Feb. 28 is third behind California at 87,809 and Texas at 85,764. California reported the most deaths in the past week at 657, a week after 1,058.

Positivity rate: 2.3% with 1.9 % the previous week, the least since the state went to weekly reports. Two weeks ago the rate was 2.4% with the record 31.2% Jan. 7. The target rate is 5% with Palm Beach County at 3.1%, St. Lucie 2.9%, Martin 2.3%, Indian River 2.3%, Okeechobee 0.5%, Broward 2.0%, Miami-Dade 1.7. The lowest in the state: 0.4% in Calhoun.

Hospitalizations: 1,221 with coronavirus (2.11% capacity), the least since record-keeping began July 2020 with previous low 1,229 Nov. 29 (2.24%) and a day earlier 1,277 (2.22%), according to Department of Health and Human Services the high. The record was 17,295 (2.935) on Aug. 29. Florida is fourth behind California and Texas. In the U.S., beds occupied with coronavirus: 18,497 for covid (2.53%), one week ago 22,520 (2.97%) and record 160,113 (21.3%) Jan. 20.

Vaccinations: Nearly nine out of 10 adults have received at least one dose of a vaccine (89.9%) with 76.3% fully vaccinated and 41.5% a booster. Among children 5-11, 23% have been vaccinated with at least one dose. In the U.S., the one-shot rate is 88.3%, two doses 75.4% and boosters 48.1%. Every state in the nation has vaccinated at least 70% of adult population with at least one shot except for Wyoming at 69.6.%.

Tests: 369,226 in past week (52,247 daily) with 61,468 most recently March 18 and record 276,879 Jan. 3.

Transmission: Palm Beach County, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee are listed as "moderate" to "low" in coronavirus transmission based on cases per 100,000 and positivity rate. The prvevious Martin was categorized as "low." Broward and Miami-Dade remain at "substantial."

WPTV updates its coronavirus statistics page daily.

Scripps Only Content 2022