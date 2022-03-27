Missing Boynton Beach woman found safe, police say
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT
UPDATE: Robineisha Felton has been located and is safe, police say.
EARLIER STORY:
Boynton Beach police are searching for a missing and endangered woman.
Robineisha Felton, 32, was last seen Tuesday in the 400 block of Northwest 10th Avenue in Boynton Beach.
She was wearing floral workout pants and a matching floral top.
Felton is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and multiple tattoos on her arms.
She was driving an unregistered red 2003 Honda Accord with a paper tag.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911.
Scripps Only Content 2022