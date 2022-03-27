Deputies investigate shooting at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO) is investigating two shootings that happened in the early hours of Sunday, one of them involving a deputy.

IRCSO said both shootings are active investigations and not many details are available at this time.

One shooting occurred at the Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.

There is no word yet on how many people were involved or their conditions. According to IRCSO, "there is no danger to staff, patients, or visitors at the facility."

The other shooting happened at a home and involved two people who were injured. There is no danger to the public.

IRCSO will provide further details at a news conference scheduled for 1 p.m. today.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

