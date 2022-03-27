FBI: Bank robbery suspect arrested after crashing getaway vehicle

A Boca Raton bank robbery suspect was arrested Saturday after the getaway vehicle he was driving crashed in Tamarac, authorities said.

The robbery occurred about 12:40 p.m. at a TD Bank branch on Palmetto Park Road.

FBI Special Agent Michael Leverock said the suspect got away in a black Mitsubishi SUV that was eventually located by Broward Sheriff's Office deputies in Tamarac.

Leverock said the suspect was taken into custody after the SUV crashed into another vehicle on Commercial Boulevard near Florida's Turnpike.

The getaway vehicle had significant damage to its front windshield after crashing on Commercial Boulevard, March 26, 2022, in Tamarac, Fla.

The suspect, identified by the FBI as Robert Willis, 46, was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries from the crash. The driver of the other vehicle wasn't injured.

Leverock said investigators are looking into whether the same suspect is responsible for other recent bank robberies in South Florida.

Willis was expected to appear in federal court Monday in Fort Lauderdale.

