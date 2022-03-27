Gators basketball star who collapsed on court accused of sexual battery

Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson has been accused of felony sexual battery, according to Alachua County court records.

Johnson, 22, has not been arrested or formally charged in connection with the crime, but court records show a case was filed against him Wednesday.

The senior and former Southeastern Conference preseason player of the year has been under investigation for weeks following an alleged incident that occurred Feb. 26 at an off-campus apartment.

Johnson made headlines after he collapsed on the court in December 2020 during a game at rival Florida State. He hasn't played since.

According to WUFT's Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications, which first reported the allegation, Johnson's accuser is 19 years old and isn't a student at the university.

Although his college career was cut short after the unexplained court collapse, Johnson was honored earlier this month with a ceremonial start during Florida's final home game against Kentucky. He kissed the giant Gators logo at midcourt as the fans gave him a standing ovation.

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson kisses the floor at midcourt after being introduced as a starter before a game against Kentucky, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.

Johnson's attorney, Ron Kozlowski, denied any wrongdoing on the part of his client.

"Once the state attorney fully investigates this and the full facts come out, I'm confident that they'll find Keyontae Johnson didn't do anything wrong," Kozlowski told the Gainesville Sun newspaper.

