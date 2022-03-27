Advertisement

Gators basketball star who collapsed on court accused of sexual battery

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) smiles after being introduced as a starter before the...
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) smiles after being introduced as a starter before the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson has been accused of felony sexual battery, according to Alachua County court records.

Johnson, 22, has not been arrested or formally charged in connection with the crime, but court records show a case was filed against him Wednesday.

The senior and former Southeastern Conference preseason player of the year has been under investigation for weeks following an alleged incident that occurred Feb. 26 at an off-campus apartment.

Johnson made headlines after he collapsed on the court in December 2020 during a game at rival Florida State. He hasn't played since.

According to WUFT's Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications, which first reported the allegation, Johnson's accuser is 19 years old and isn't a student at the university.

Although his college career was cut short after the unexplained court collapse, Johnson was honored earlier this month with a ceremonial start during Florida's final home game against Kentucky. He kissed the giant Gators logo at midcourt as the fans gave him a standing ovation.

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson kisses the floor at midcourt after being introduced as a...
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson kisses the floor at midcourt after being introduced as a starter before a game against Kentucky, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.

Johnson's attorney, Ron Kozlowski, denied any wrongdoing on the part of his client.

"Once the state attorney fully investigates this and the full facts come out, I'm confident that they'll find Keyontae Johnson didn't do anything wrong," Kozlowski told the Gainesville Sun newspaper.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Video shows St. Lucie County deputy stabbed in neck
Palm Beach, St. Lucie counties see continued population growth
Delray Beach man identified as gunman killed in deputy-involved shooting
Serial bank robbery suspect arrested, indicted on federal charges
Update: Girl's feet amputated while riding Six Flags ride

Latest News

Deputies investigate shooting at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Palm Beach Pride returns with performers, vendors, music and more
FBI: Bank robbery suspect arrested after crashing getaway vehicle
FILE - UCLA Bruins coach John Wooden, left, is congratulated by Jacksonville coach Joe Williams...
Ex-FSU, Furman, JU hoops coach dies at 88