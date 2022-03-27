Advertisement

Kansas storms past Hurricanes to reach Final Four

Kansas' David McCormack tries to get past Miami's Isaiah Wong during the second half of a...
Kansas' David McCormack tries to get past Miami's Isaiah Wong during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Christian Braun powered a dazzling second half for Kansas, and the top-seeded Jayhawks pounded Miami 76-50 to advance to the program's 16th Final Four.

Agbaji scored 18 points, McCormack had 15 and Braun finished with 12, helping Kansas rally after a lackluster start.

The Jayhawks trailed by six points at halftime but outscored Miami 47-15 in the final 20 minutes.

Kansas is the only No. 1 seed left in the NCAA tournament.

The Jayhawks won the Midwest Region for the 13th time with their ninth consecutive victory overall. Next up is the national semifinals and a matchup with Villanova on Saturday in New Orleans.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Video shows St. Lucie County deputy stabbed in neck
Palm Beach, St. Lucie counties see continued population growth
Delray Beach man identified as gunman killed in deputy-involved shooting
Benches memorialize Ryan Rogers in Palm Beach Gardens
Update: Girl's feet amputated while riding Six Flags ride

Latest News

Only head softball coach in FAU history dies at 81
Boynton Beach police searching for missing and endangered woman
Man shot, killed outside Irish American Club in Vero Beach
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) smiles after being introduced as a starter before the...
Gators basketball star who collapsed on court accused of sexual battery