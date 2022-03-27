Advertisement

Man shot, killed outside Irish American Club in Vero Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
A man was shot and killed at the Irish American Club in Vero Beach early Sunday.

Vero Beach police responded to a shooting at 1314 20th Street at 1:30 a.m.

Arriving officers located a victim on the ground outside the club with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

He was identified as Patrick Casimir, 27.

If anyone has information about this shooting, please contact Vero Beach police at 772-978-4600. You can remain anonymous by calling Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

This remains an active investigation.

