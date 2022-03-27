Man who tried to stab deputies shot and killed at hospital

A man was fatally shot by Indian River County Sheriff's deputies at Clinic Cleveland Indian River Hospital on Saturday night after he attempted to stab deputies with scissors.

Several deputies were present in the hallway of the Emergency Room at approximately 10:26 p.m., when Sheriff Flowers said a 29-year-old white man leapt up from a hospital bed in the hallway, grabbed scissors and ran down the hall.

"The 29-year-old white male who had been in there makes a decision to stand up from his gurney. He grabs a pair of scissors, large scissors, and he's running through the hospital," Sheriff Flowers said.

The 4 deputies present in the hallway heard the commotion and chased the man wielding the scissors, Sheriff Flowers said.

"As they close in on him, he turns, raises the scissors up above his head," Sheriff Flowers said. "At that point our deputies begin to retreat back... again a small narrow hallway, gurneys, all kinds of stuff in there. They draw their weapons and two of the deputies fire, shooting and killing this man."

The deceased suspect was brought to the hospital on March 25, 2022 by his family and he was being held under Florida's Baker Act. Sheriff Flowers said the man had attempted to hang himself and had multiple lacerations on his wrists and legs.

Shooting at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital on March 26, 2022

The time between when deputies saw the man jump from his bed, grab the scissors, and then deputies fired at him was 5 seconds, Sheriff Flowers said.

"It's a terrible tragedy, not just in our county but in our country. We're facing a mental health crisis," Sheriff Flowers said. "The fact that we were up there taking people in for suicidal incidents for Baker Acts, that they had multiple Baker Act patients awaiting transportation to a facility because there's not enough beds, and the fact that this gentleman had been waiting there for a day and a half shows what kind of mental health crisis we're in right now."

Sheriff Flowers praised the training and quick thinking of the deputies in the hallway and offered condolences to the family of the man.

"And of course our condolences to the family. You know, this is a terrible situation," Sheriff Flowers said. "My understand is he had been going through a breakup, he had been suicidal and had tried to hang himself, he had tried to hurt himself multiple ways and unfortunately he successfully committed suicide by cop."

