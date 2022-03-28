Boat show wraps, but road closures don't

The Palm Beach International Boat show wrapped up Sunday night, and organizers are already calling it a success with tens of thousands of people attending.

“The 40th Annual Palm Beach International Boat Show was an astounding success," President of U.S. Boat Shows with Information Markets Andrew Doole said.

The shows takes weeks to set up and days to take down. So, road closures will remain in place for up to a week following the show.

Flagler Drive southbound between Lakeview Avenue and Banyan Boulevard will remain closed until Tuesday at 6 p.m.. However, northbound lanes between that same stretch will remain closed until Friday, April 1 at 6 p.m..

Majority of the roads around Flagler Park and the downtown riverfront area will also remain closed until Tuesday at 6 p.m..

Last to reopen will be the northbound lanes on Flagler Drive between Fern Street and Lakeview Avenue. This stretch of roadway will remain closed until Monday, April 4.

A full list of road closures are below:

ROAD CLOSURES

Flagler Drive northbound between Lakeview Avenue and Banyan Boulevard, Closed - through Friday, April 1, 2022, 6:00 p.m.

Flagler Drive southbound between Lakeview Avenue and Banyan Boulevard, Closed - Sunday, March 20, 2022, 6:00 a.m., through Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 6:00 p.m.

South Clematis between South Flagler Drive and South Narcissus Avenue, Closed- Sunday, March 20, 2022, 6:00 a.m., through Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 6:00 p.m.

Datura Street between South Flagler Drive and South Narcissus Avenue, Closed - Sunday, March 20, 2022, 6:00 a.m., through Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 6:00 p.m.

Evernia Street between South Flagler Drive and South Narcissus Avenue, Closed - Sunday, March 20, 2022, 6:00 a.m., through Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 6:00 p.m.

Fern Street between South Flagler Drive and South Olive Avenue, Closed - Sunday, March 20, 2022, 6:00 a.m., through Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 6:00 p.m.

North Clematis between North Flagler Drive and Lantana Avenue, Closed - Sunday, March 20, 2022, 6:00 a.m., through Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 6:00 p.m.

Flagler Drive northbound between Fern Street and Lakeview Avenue, Closed - Friday, April 1, 2022, 6:00 p.m., through Monday, April 4, 2022, 6:00 p.m.

Southbound Flagler Drive re-opens to all traffic Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 6:00 p.m.

Northbound Flagler Drive re-opens to all traffic Monday, April 4, 2022, 6:00 p.m.

